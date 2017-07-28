2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Ghana to kick off against The Gambia

Ghana’s Black Stars team B will face The Gambia in the first round of the 2017 WAFU tournament which will be played in September in Cape Coast and Sekondi.

Ghana’s tie with Gambia is one of 8 first round eliminators in the tournament with the winners progressing to the group stages.

The matches have been split into the two zones operational in the WAFU area.

The matches are:

Zone A in Takoradi: Ghana vs The Gambia, Nigeria vs Sierra Leone, Mali vs Mauritania and Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau

Zone B in Cape Coast: Senegal vs Liberia, Burkina Faso vs Niger, Cote d’Ivoire vs Togo and Benin vs Cape Verde

With 8 teams (which won their first round matches) forming two groups after the first knockout round, the top two teams in each group will advance and the tournament will proceed until the finals.

The tournament will run from September 9 and 24.

The winner of the tournament will take USD 100, 000 in prize money.

The tournament is organised by the West Africa Football Union and it is sponsored by US sports television company, Fox Sports.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana