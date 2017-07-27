We’re not scheming to remove Charlotte Osei – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected accusations the party is scheming to remove the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei for their political advantage.

President Akufo-Addo On Wednesday referred the petition demanding Madam Osei’s removal, to the Chief Justice.

The NDC had stated previously that the NPP was behind the petition but speaking toDuke Mensah Opoku, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen refuted these claims , insisting the NPP “has got nothing to do with what is going on.”

He therefore called on Ghanaians to “dismiss that notion” and rather observe closely, the outcome of the development.

“A petition has been sent to the President and forwarded to the Chief Justice, period. Let’s end it there and watch with eagle eyes the unfolding drama.Why should people be drawing conclusions. The petition has been referred to the President. Constitutionally, that is the proper tenure. Constitutionally, the President has handed it over to the Chief Justice. Constitutionally, the Chief Justice will consider whether a prima facie case has been made. Why are we treading on dangerous grounds? Put NPP out of this internal brouhaha out of this issue. For goodness sake, those who perhaps might have benefited from these fraudulent activities are making the ugly noise. They should leave us in peace,” Obiri Boahen added.

Background

Some aggrieved employees had petitioned the President to impeach Charlotte Osei over what they described as cronyism and financial malfeasance among others at the EC.

They are believed to have made the petition through their Lawyer, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang.

Charlotte Osei, in response demanded the list of the names of workers who had made the claims for her removal.

Mr. Agyemang subsequently called the bluff of Charlotte Osei, saying his clients were ready to face her in court.

“I’ll be very glad to meet them in court. If anybody suggests that there has been defamation, it will make my day. I’m not the type of person who will be intimidated by the use these words which would not even intimidate a fly. A petition has been sent and we will follow through the petition. We will make sure that that petition is proceeded with as required by law,” he said.

On Tuesday, Charlotte Osei sued Mr. Agyemang for making unsubstantiated claims intended to damage her reputation.

In the suit, Lawyer for Charlotte Osei, Thadeus Sory argued that the “the false and malicious publications by Defendant has injured the image of Plantiff and brought her hard won reputation into hatred, ridicule, odium, discredit, contempt, opprobrium and reproach.

