We’ll tackle illegal migration – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said that the government is committed to finding solutions to illegal migration, to facilitate the safe return and re-integration of Ghanaians caught in the migrant crisis in Europe and other parts of the world.

He said the government is leveraging on Ghana’s relations with its European allies to minimize the impact of the phenomenon and also looking at investing in the creation of sustainable livelihood in order to create opportunities to decrease the cause for migration.

Akufo-Addo said this on Wednesday at a joint press conference with the visiting Maltese President, Mrs Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

Mrs Preca is on a three-day landmark official visit to Ghana, the first for a sitting Maltese leader south of the Sahara.

She is accompanied by her husband, Edgar Preca, and a high-level business delegation from her country.

President Akufo-Addo disclosing the outcome of the discussions said his Maltese counterpart and her delegation made a commitment to champion the need for humane treatment of illegal migrants as well as the protection of their human rights in accordance with international law, both at home and on EU platforms.

He said Ghana had been included in the list of beneficiary countries of the EU’s Emergency Migration Fund that was designed to assist in the return and re-integration of citizens into the society.

The President said discussions highlighted the need to solidify cordial relations between the two countries, and the necessity of exploring other areas of co-operation, particularly driving investment in trade and tourism, for the mutual benefit of the people of Ghana and Malta.

“Our discussions centered on the improvement in the volumes of trade between Ghana and Malta, mutual support for candidates from our two countries vying for positions with international organisations, issues of migration, and the deepening of political consultations on matters of mutual interest to the two countries, among others,” he said.

As a result, President Preca and her team committed to give voice to Ghana’s cause and interests at the European Union, whilst Ghana pledged to also help to facilitate the provision of a platform for enhanced economic engagement between Malta and the member countries of ECOWAS to boost the trade volumes between the Mediterranean nation and the sub-region.

President Akufo-Addo said the two countries agreed to support candidates from their respective countries vying for positions in international organisations and indicated that Ghana had given support to Malta’s bid for membership of the Council of International Maritime Organisation elections, scheduled to take place this year.

President Preca, said her country had resolved to give voice to Ghana’s cause and interest at the EU and expressed her country’s commitment to support Ghana’s bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council from 2020 to 2021

Malta has also pledged to support the candidature of Prof Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu as a judge on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Source: GNA