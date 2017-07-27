Tottenham’s Kane would be dream Chelsea signing – Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed his dream striker signing would be Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Italian, who has brought in Alvaro Morata for £58m, was not suggesting the Blues are looking to buy the England striker, but spoke of his admiration for the 23-year-old.

Kane has finished as the Premier League’s top goalscorer for the past two seasons, and when answering a question about Tottenham’s title ambitions, Conte said: “Tottenham is a really good squad if they are able to keep all the players.

“For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world.

“If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball, he fights and he’s strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left.

“He’s a complete player. He’s one of the top strikers in the world. If you go to buy Kane now it would be at least £100m.

“At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker I know for sure he’s a big striker.”

Conte also revealed that Chelsea missed out on right-back Kyle Walker, who moved to Manchester City earlier this summer for an initial fee of £45m which could rise to £50m.

“We tried to buy Walker,” he said. “Honestly, I think now every single player is expensive. For you to even enquire about one player, he is expensive.

“You go to buy a right-back, a left-back or a central defender and he is expensive. It is very difficult in the transfer market for the teams that need to improve their squads.”

Source: Sky Sports