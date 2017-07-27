NPP youth storm Ashanti MMT terminal over new director

Some aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region earlier today stormed the premises of the Metro Mass Transit Bus terminal in the region to stop one Nicholas Oduro from holding himself as the Regional Depot Manager.

According to them, Mr Oduro cannot claim to be the head when a Daniel Agyenim Boateng, the Deputy Regional Organizer of the party has already been appointed as the Manager.

The youth, who vowed to ensure that Mr Oduro does not occupy any office at the premises of the company claimed a leading member of the NPP, Mr Amoako Tuffour was behind the “illegal” appointment of Nicholas Oduro.

About 20 police officers were deployed to ensure calm and avert any disturbances.

According to the Suame Divisional Police Commander, DSP D. O. Lomotey, the police will ensure maximum security to ensure calm.

Kingsley Addo, the Chairperson of the Ashanti Regional NPP Organizers Association told Citi News that the association did not endorse the unilateral decision by Dr. Tuffuor.

“We the organizers in the Ashanti Region, we do not support any decision by Dr. Amoako Tuffuor so we appeal to Nana Akufo-Addo to help us keep Daniel for us as a Depot Manager. Daniel has been a hard-working organizer. He has done a marvelous job for us and that is why were are supporting him. What Dr. Amoako Tuffuor is rather doing is illegal. One position cannot go to two people,” he said.

He further threatened that the association will do whatever it takes to ensure that Daniel Agyenim Boateng retains the position.

“Daniel had the appointment first, so we don’t know what has changed now.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana