NGO trains 20 women in driving, first aid

The Network Of Women In Growth (NEWIG), has trained twenty young (20) women in professional driving, fire prevention, basic self-defense and first aid administration in Accra.

This is to enable them to compete favorably in those fields which are largely male-dominated.

They were taken through 3-month of intensive technical and non-technical training and underwent a month’s internship program with various organizations to practice what they had studied.

The Acting Executive Director of NEWIG, Mawulawoe Anato-Dumelo, in an interview with Citi News said the organization despite the success, faced challenges raising funds to procure vehicles to facilitate the training of the women.

“Getting a place for internship was also a challenge… we wish more organisations would open their doors to the ladies such as the GPRTU, Banks and many others,” she said.

She called on the government to provide avenues for the employment of the drivers.

“We are pleading with the government to open their arms to these women who are drivers to drive the ministers, advisers etc. to enhance them and give them experience”.

She also pleaded with the government to pass the Affirmative Action Bill into a law since that would enhance the right of women in their work place.

The chairperson for the occasion, Dzifa Gomashie, who is a former deputy minister for tourism and creative arts charged the graduates to serve with humility and perseverance in whatever working environment they find themselves.

NEWIG is committed is to supporting women’s self-development to have full autonomy over their lives.

–

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana