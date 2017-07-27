Krowor MP, NGO de-worm thousands in constituency

The Member of Parliament for Krowor who doubles as the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Elizabeth Afolley Quaye over the weekend partnered with Mandogue Foundation to de-worm over thousand residents of Krowor constituency.

The program dubbed Free Homowo Deworming Exercise forms part of the activities earmarked by the MP and Mandoque Foundation for this year’s Homowo celebration.

Speaking at the program, the founder of Mandoque Foundation and Assembly Member for Ofankor Electoral Area, Humu Dilly Saeed reiterated that her foundation will partner stakeholders to roll out pro-poor and humanitarian services to the vulnerable in society.

“In society, one cannot wait to become a president or minister before you give back to society, on your own little way, you can touch somebody,” she said

She added that, though her outfit has been in existence for less than a year, they have embarked upon numerous projects in the areas of human resource building, sanitation, education sensitization.

Humu seized the opportunity to extend gratitude to Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation and the Member of Parliament for Krowor for supporting a worthy course and called on cooperate organisations to assist in their impending program of free National Health Insurance Registration

On her part, the Member of Parliament Elizabeth Afolley Quaye pledged to work unremittingly to enhance the livelihood of her constituents.

The Krowor lawmaker applauded partners of the program and also emphasised the need and importance of regular de-worming.

“This is a way of educating the people on their health and the need to de-worm themselves and bringing to their doorsteps free de-worming” she added

She used the opportunity highlight some key developmental interventions she intends to bring to the constituency.

The minister also expressed her willingness to lend a hand to development agencies like Mandoque foundation to develop the area.

By: Seidu Shieba Anass/Citifmonline/Ghana