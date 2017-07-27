JCI Accra Royale holds reading contest for South La Primary

The La Municipal branch of Junior Chamber International (JCI), known as JCI Accra Royale, over the weekend hosted a Reading Contest for the pupils of the South La Primary School.

The contest, dubbed the ‘JCI Reading Contest’ is an initiative of the group’s Brighten Your Corner Community Project and is themed ‘A Reader Today, A Leader Tomorrow!’

Thirty-six pupils, drawn from lower and upper primary; representing various classes and the school’s three sections. Each pair of contestants fought to make their section the most popular among the classes in their stream.

Speaking to citifmonline.com about the quiz competition, the Executive Vice President of JCI Accra Royale, Daniel Nii Ayaa Annan, disclosed that his organisation “started the project in 2014 where we refurbished the library of South La Primary School and we gave them books as well as part of the renovation in 2015. We continued by initiating the first Reading Contest in 2016 and we’re still continuing in 2017 by doing the Reading Contest again.”

“The basis of this contest is buried in a quote from Mark Twain which says ‘the man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.’ Many of the world’s wealthiest people attribute their success to their reading habit. This power that reading places in one’s hands is the reason JCI Accra Royale has chosen to promote not just reading in the lives of the young, but also provide quality educational needs for efficient and effective learning in schools and among students,” he added.

All participating 36 pupils received certificates and books relevant to their various classes, whiles each of the six winning pairs, representing a primary level each, walked home with more books and JCI branded souvenirs in addition.

12 laptops were donated to the school by JCI Accra Royale in collaboration with JCI London; one to each of the six winning pairs, one to the headmistress, one to the school librarian and the remaining four to the school for properly allocation.

The Headmistress of the school, Mary Amasah, who received the remaining laptops on the school’s behalf, was beside herself with joy and expressed gratitude to the group on behalf of the entire management and student body.

The mission of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) globally is to provide development opportunities to young people and communities to create positive change in our society.

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana