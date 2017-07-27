Ike Quartey to guide Isaac Dogboe ahead of world title fight

Former Ghanaian Welter weight champion Ike “Bazooka’ Quartey is set to bestow his wealth of experience on Isaac Dogboe following his victory over Javier Chacon.

Quartey who in his prime successfully defended his Welterweight crown seven times has joined the Ghana Boxing Authority in an official capacity as a technical director.

His guidance will come in handy, especially at a time when Dogboe is set to compete for a World title.

The 22-year-old Super Bantamweight champion is slated to go up against Mexican boxer Jessie Magdaleno for the WBO super bantamweight title either in November or December.

He will be pitching camp in the United Kingdom ahead of his big world title shot.

A spokesperson for the Ghana Boxing Authority Naa Darkoa Dodoo confirmed Quartey's role to Citi Sports in an interview.

“There have been committees that have been set up and this time around, fortunately, the technical director went to former World Champion Ike Quartey.

“He will be there to assist boxers on all fronts when there are world title fights… He will be in the gym to give advice to the trainers on what to do and what not to do.”

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana