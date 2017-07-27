ECG, Somanya residents smoke peace pipe

Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana has come to an agreement with the Yilo and Manya Krobo traditional leaders to resume work after several months of closure.

The assumption of work by the workers of ECG today [Thursday] comes after residents of Somanya besieged the premises of the Somanya ECG office, attacked and vandalized property belonging to the company on May 26, 2017, following claims the company was over billing them.

In a joint communique issued by the management of ECG and the Yilo traditional Council, and read by the member of Parliament for the Yilo Krobo Constituency, Magnus Kofi Amoatey, at the Yilo Krobo District Assembly, both parties jointly pledged and promised to work together in an atmosphere of peace and mutual trust to ensure the success of ECG’s business and the satisfaction of customers in the Krobo district of ECG.

The Acting Konor of Yilo Traditional Area, Osayem Tetteh Odonkor Tuumey I advised residents of Somanya to conserve electricity and also pleaded with the management of ECG to amend the over billing charges to ensure continues peace, he said “we should all learn how to conserve electricity by switching off all electrical gadgets when they are not in use. Management of ecg should also try and solve all the discrepancies with the bills for residents to also be happy.”

The Managing Director of ECG, Ing. Samuel Boakye-Appiah however assured residents of quality service from his outfit, he said “I am happy to say that my staff are back working again in a peaceful environment, I want to express appreciation to the Yilo and Manya Traditional leaders, the Municipal Assembly, the security agencies here and the entire media fraternity for their immense contribution and reportage throughout. I assure the people of Somanya and other catchment areas of full and quality service, our doors are always open to them, I advice that they use our complaints centre which has been established to report every problem they are faced with.”

The Communique

In the supreme interest of Peace and development of the Yilo Krobo Area and in the accordance with the roadmap the Yilo Krobo Traditional council represented by the Acting Kronor- Osayem Tetteh Odonkor Tuumeh I and Ing. Samuel Boakye – Appiah, acting managing director of ECG make the following declarations on behalf of the people of Somanya and workers of ECG respectively;

The Yilo Krobo Traditional council vehemently condemned the unwarranted attack on The Somanya ECG office leading to destruction of property. We do sincerely regret this incident of 26th May, 2017. We the youth of Somanya wish to unconditionally apologise to the management and staff of ECG for the unfortunate attack on The office of ECG on Friday, 26th May,2017 which led to serious damages to the company’s property. We promise that such an unfortunate event will never occur again. We the chiefs and people of Somanya call on the Ghana police service and other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of all workers of ECG in the Yilo Krobo District and their registered contractors and agents. We the management and staff of ECG, especially the workers in Krobo District, unreservedly accept the apology by the youth and assure our valued customers as follows;ECG has put in place elaborated complaints resolution procedures and structures which are open and available to all customers who have any complaints or anomalies.The hierarchical steps that should be taken when a customer has a complaint are:Report to the customer relations officers in the district office, in the event that a customer is not satisfied he may proceed to:-Report to the District Manager in Somanya -Report to the Regional General Manager in Tema -Report to the Head Office Directors in Accra -Report to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC)

The ECG Will embark on series of public and customer education programmes in collaboration with the chiefs, Municipal Assembly and Opinion leaders.

In conclusion, we jointly pledge our commitment to this communique and promise to work together in an atmosphere of peace and mutual trust to ensure the success of ECG’s business and the satisfaction of customers in the Krobo district of ECG.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonine.com/Ghana