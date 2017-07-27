Council for Curriculum Assessment inaugurated

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, on Wednesday inaugurated the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NACCA).

The 21- member Council is chaired by Professor Kwame Osei Kwarteng.

Dr Prempeh reminded the council members, that they had the onerous duty of ensuring quality education in the country.

He said free SHS was not only about free education, but also ensuring that ignorance, and other factors that prevented individual intellectual growth and ultimately socio-economic progress were done away with.

The Minister said the President was of the belief that the natural resources of the country had to be utilized into creating a labour force of high quality, which was crucial for the socio-economic growth of any nation.

Dr Prempeh said hard work was most needed to revamp the educational sector in the country, adding that the expertise and track record of the council members held proof of their ability to take on the task ahead of them.

He said one key aim of the government was to help the poor and build their capacity, in order for them to not only be able to take care of themselves, but also contribute towards socio-economic growth.

Source: GNA