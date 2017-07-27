China supports ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ with processing equipment

The government of the Peoples Republic of China through the Chinese Embassy in Ghana has donated some agro processing equipment worth $217,400 to the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

The machines include thirteen sets of maize milling machines, two sets of soya milling machines and one set of millet milling machine with a capacity of processing one tonne per hour.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Sun Baohong said the gesture was aimed at boosting government’s flagship programs in agricultural development in the country.

“The Ghanaian government has launched the initiatives such as “one District one Dam, one village one dam and planting for food and jobs. These have demonstrated the government’s great attention on agricultural modernization. She said

The Ambassador added that “over the years, China and Ghana have conducted win-win and fruitful cooperation in Agriculture. As an important partner, China will strengthen cooperation with Ghana in Agriculture in the future”

The Minister for special Development Initiative Hawa Koomson receiving the items on behalf of government lauded the efforts of the Chinese government in the development of agriculture in the country.

“I believe that this grant from The People’s Republic of China is a testimony of the growing strategic collaboration between our two countries. I was privileged to be part of the Vice president’s delegation to China, I was warmly received in China and had the opportunity to visit the Wuzheng Industrial enterprise zone.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority Charles Abugri pledged that the equipment will be used for the intended purpose.

He further said that his outfit has transformed over the years and therefore called on the public to cultivate a positive mindset about the authority.

About SADA

There is a Bill currently before Parliament to create three development authorities, namely Northern, Middle Belt and Coastal belt. The restructuring will include Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) to the Northern Development Authority (NDA), this will be aimed at uplifting people from poverty and also minimize inequality among socioeconomic groups in the three regions.

To achieve this target, A 10-member regional teams for the Implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions were inaugurated in Tamale.

By: Seidu Shieba Anass/Citifmonline.com/Ghana