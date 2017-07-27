Bawumia visits communities hit by Tamale flooding

The vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, led a high powered government team on a fact finding mission to some communities affected by a recent flood disaster in the Tamale Metropolitan Area.

The team assessed the magnitude of the disaster which recorded two deaths while several properties were destroyed in communities including Gumani and Kanvili Tuunaayili.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia said the perennial catastrophe required express solutions.

As part of the contingency measures, he served notice that government would have to demolish structures on waterways.

He later empathized with the family of the late Hajia Fati Bapuni who got drowned in her moving vehicle.

Dr. Alhaji Bawumia recognized her as his class one school mate at Sakasaka primary school in Tamale.

Defense Minister, Dominick Nitiwul, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, Information Minister Mustapha Hamid and National Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Nana Agyemang Prempeh among others accompanied the vice President.

Two persons were confirmed dead following floods caused a heavy rain which lasted for two hours.

Some thatch houses at Gumani, Gumbihini, Kanvili Tuunaayili, Wurishe, Koblimahigu and Fuo submerged while containers livestock and other valuables were carried away.

The flooding situation in the Tamale Metropolitan Area and the Sagnarigu districts are perennial.

Choked drains and building on waterways are some of the root causes which requires immediate action.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana