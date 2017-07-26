U/E: Unfocused NDC now press conference party – NPP

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim has described the National Democratic Congress(NDC) as having lost focus and in total disarray thus resorting to unnecessary press conferences.

According to him, instead of the NDC being a responsible opposition constructively criticizing the government and proffering alternatives, they organize press conferences in respond of whatever president Nana Addo says.

Alhaji Murtala was speaking in Bolgatanga during a regional delegates conference for the NPP on Monday 24th July 2017.

“The NDC as a political party has lost focus and is in total disarray. When President Nana Addo coughs, the NDC will organize a press conference to respond. In fact, the NDC has become a Press Conference Party. Even in opposition, the NDC is proving to be incompetent but the NPP wants a responsible opposition, not the one being offered by the clueless NDC.”

Alhaji Murtala called on all Ghanaians to support President Nana Addo’s government to successfully implement its pro-poor policies and programmes to improve the livelihood of all.

He added that government was on track in creating jobs and providing an enabling environment to attract investors in its quest to address the worrying youth unemployment in the country.

Alhaji Murtala said, although the party work hard to increase its parliamentary seats from one to three and the presidential votes from 29% to 34%, executives and party faithful are determined to further increase its seats and presidential votes come election 2020.

He added that the rank and file of the party at the regional level to continue to strengthen the existing unity among members and work in synergy to propel the agenda of the NPP.

He thanked various youth groups and party Faithfull’s who played significant roles during the electioneering period to bring the party to power.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana