Tamale flooding: Deceased child’s body found

A search party has finally found the remains of a school pupil (name withheld) of Methodist Primary School in Tamale who drowned following floods that affected some communities in the Tamale Metropolitan Area.

The corpse was found at Fuo which is one of the flood prone communities in the Tamale Metropolitan Ares.

The deceased has been buried in accordance with the tenets of Islam.

Meanwhile, hundreds of school pupils did not go to school today Wednesday, July 26.

Parents were afraid to send their wards to private schools located in communities along the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway.

The floods affected private schools including Foundation Hills Academy, Future Leaders Academy and Sandabbi.

In a related development, a government fact finding team has arrived in Tamale to assess the gravity of the floods.

–

By: By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana