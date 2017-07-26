Head porter found dead under pile of rice in Kumasi

The body of a head porter was been found in a rice shop at Adum in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness who got to the scene a few minutes after the body was found, the porter was a senior high school leaver.

Apparently, her parents thought she was with her aunt in Tamale after the just ended WASSCE.

Speaking to Citi News, the eyewitness, Yakubu Yusiff reported that it appeared the pile of rice had collapsed on her when she was sent to pick up some rice from the shop.

“According to the girls there, the rice had been on her for a couple of hours. Somebody went in there and then found her under the pile of rice and then the dragged her out. So there was a taxi and then she was taken to the Komfo Anokye Hospital.”

The eyewitness had spoken to some persons close to the situation and learned that the deceased’s father had been informed and “the father didn’t even know she was coming to Kumasi.”

“She was supposed to be coming to see her aunt in Tamale after the WASSCE not knowing she had come all the way to Kumasi,” he added.

–

By: Minna Dablu/citifmonline.com/Ghana