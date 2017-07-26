BigJulyGetAway Day three: It’s excursion day today

The BigJulyGetAway leisure trip is living up to expectations as patrons say they have been treated to a thrilling ride so far.

As the maiden edition of the BigJulyGetAway enters day three today [Wednesday], the team will be embarking on a full day excursion of some interesting scenic places on the Mauritius Island.

The 38 patrons will be driven through some principal streets of the capital of Mauritius, Port Loius, where some 150,000 people out of the 1.3 million Mauritian population reside.

The excursion dubbed “The South and its Charms” will also take participants to volcano site and a further tour of some high lands where soothing weather patterns provide a nice view of the southern and northern parts of the Mauritius Island.

Patrons will also have the opportunity to visit some Mauritian industries and temples as well as the villages.

The BigJulyGetAway which is a 7-day leisure trip to South Africa and Mauritius began last Sunday, July 23, 2017 and is expected to end on July 30.

Patrons are currently lodged at the posh Revenala Attitude hotel and will move to South Africa on Friday.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana