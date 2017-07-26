Akufo-Addo refers petition against Charlotte Osei to CJ

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has referred a petition calling on him to invoke Article 146(3) of the Constitution to impeach the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei to the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

This is according to a statement from the Presidency.

The statement said the petition was initially undated and unsigned but was subsequently signed by lawyer Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, who set out the names of the petitioners and the date of the petition.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana