597 Police recruits passed out

A total of 597 recruits have successfully graduated from the Pwalugu Police Training School in the Upper East Region.

The 597 graduates comprised 322 males and 275 females.

They were taken through an intensive course in Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, Law of Evidence and Criminal investigations.

They were also taken through Basic officer skills, Professional Ethics, Human rights, Weapons handling, Practical duties and Map reading.

Addressing the parade at Pwalugu, Commissioner of Police (COP) Rose Bio-Atinga cautioned the new officers against laziness, drunkenness, extortion and untoward behaviour.

She warned that, acts by officers that dent the image of the Police Service shall be severely punished.

COP Atinga impressed on the officers to learn new skills and tactics during their policing career through further education to enable them to become senior officers in the service.

She also appealed to benevolent individuals and organization to assist the service to construct a police post and stations especially in communities where crime is high but without police presence.

She urged the general public to volunteer useful information about criminal acts in their respective communities to complement police efforts in the fight against crime.

Upper East Regional minister Rockson Bukari said, although the region is relatively peaceful, it is struggling with mob injustice, armed robbery, road accidents and fertilizer smuggling which requires aggressive strategy in fighting.

He urged the police officers not to expose their informants to suspected criminals.

Rockson Buakri said the government will continue to provide the police administration with the needed human and material resources to enhance the delivery of its mandate.

General recruit Ayisi Festus was named the overall best recruit.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana