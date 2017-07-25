We’re complying with safety regulations – Newmont Ghana

Newmont Ghana has reiterated that the health and safety of its employees, contractors and local communities remain a core value and are governed and assured by the country’s laws and regulatory bodies.

Recently, WACAM’s local representative in Kenyasi, Yakubu Adusah, granted interviews to some media houses warning the public not to consume food and water near the Ahafo mine’s host communities, alleging that they have been polluted by the mine’s activities.

Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President, Newmont Africa, says the Ahafo mine works closely with regulatory bodies as well as external agencies to regularly audit its environmental management to ensure compliance with laid down regulations and will not condone activities that pose danger to public health.

A study by independent assessors, made up of international and local experts, is currently underway to objectively evaluate earlier research reports by WACAM regarding allegations of adverse impacts of the mine on local communities.

“We strictly adhere to our commitments and legal requirements outlined in our Environmental Impact Statement and provide regular reports to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding our environmental and social performance,” said Mr. Pretorius.

“It is in the interest of the public to avoid making unsubstantiated claims or speculations regarding public health and safety,” he said.

Newmont Ghana says, in line with its stated purpose, it will continue to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.

Source: Newmont