‘Unemployed’ NPP youth seize contractor’s equipment over jobs

Some youth who claim to be supporters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) have stopped construction work on the Yendi-Bimbilla section of the Eastern Corridor roads demanding immediate employment.

The youth on Monday seized construction equipment belonging the contractors, Andre Quadrez Construction Company.

They vowed that they will not release the equipment till they are employed the company.

Citi News sources say their action prompted an emergency meeting with some constituency executives of the party with the company to find an amicable solution to the impasse.

The Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed who had been briefed on the matter in a meeting with the youth assured them that he will ensure the company employs them.

He expressed his appreciation to the youth for their support to the party and roles in ensuring it came to power.

He said the government will ensure that they do not suffer.

“Please be patient. I know you are aggrieved. It was due to your hard work and sleepless nights that the NPP came to power and we are not going to let you suffer. We said you are going to give you jobs and we are going to do that for you,” he said.

“I’ve have come to meet with the contractors, and we have scheduled Wednesday for a final meeting. I have also asked the security to ensure that the yard is locked. They should make sure that they do not open it. So be patient, they will definitely employ all of you,” he added.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana