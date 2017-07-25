N/R: Rainstorm wrecks havoc in Nanung

File photo

Several houses and other properties running into hundreds of cedis have been destroyed in the Nanumba North district of the Northern Region following a day’s rainfall.

The rains which started at dawn on Monday stopped on Tuesday morning.

It left buildings collapsed and destroyed major roads including the one linking Tamale and Salaga.

The only dam in the district, ‘Wampu’ which serves as the source of water for the Bimbilla town overflowed its banks and completely washed off a nearby road.

Some residents whose properties have been destroyed called on the government to come to their aid.

“We have never seen this kind of rain for years in Nanung. Our houses are submerged and several have been destroyed. Right now we have no place to sleep, we don’t even know where to go. We are calling on the government, the district assembly and philanthropists to come to our aid,” one of the residents said.

“We are in trouble, our only source of water ‘wampu’ is going. The dam is heavily silted, now it has crossed the road and if care is not taken the whole dam will be washed off and we will be in trouble when we get into the dry season.”

The story was no different in the Nanumba South district. The two major roads from Bimbilla have both been cut off and road users can not travel to either Yendi or Tamale.

By: Mohammed Aminu M.Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana