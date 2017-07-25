Nana Addo is on top of affairs – Freddie Blay

The Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay, believes the progressive implementation of the NPP manifesto programmes and policies aimed at improving the livelihood of Ghanaians indicate President Nana Akufo-Addo is on top of his job.

According to Freddie Blay, although President Nana Addo six months in office has been preparatory, and that the government is making strides in fulfilling its promises.

He disclosed this during the Upper East Regional delegates conference held in Bolgatanga on Monday 24th July, 2017.

“President Nana Addo’s government as being preparatory, even then, so far, so good. I have been part of it, I have attended cabinet meetings and realise that, each sector ministry and the minister is preparing its brief and doing what is expected of them.

“… And we are going to launch a lot of programmes and policies making sure that, we are not doing it out of fun or doing it out of promising but backing it with facts and figures to ensure that, the people of this country will not be let down and I can assure Ghanaians that, President Nana Addo is on top of his government.”

He stated that, public office officers who don’t believe in the programmes and policies of government and are working to deride government quest to succeed will be removed.

Mr. Blay called on the rank and file of the regional, constituency and party members to eschew acts that will bring divide them and work in synergy to continuously improve the party’s parliamentary seats in the region.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana