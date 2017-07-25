Gold Coast treats its families to funfair

You may have heard the maxim – that ‘all work and no play, makes Jack a dull boy’. This was the story of some Groupe Nduom subsidiaries over the weekend. Elsewhere, it may have been stressful; but to Gold Coast and GN Networks, the story was entirely different, as it was all joy and fun for their families from all walks of life. Their first ever Family Day Out, saw hundreds of participants gathered at the Lizzy Sports Complex, dancing their stress away, indulge in games and feast to their fullest.

Explaining the rationale of the ‘Family Day’ to the media, the Chief Executive Officer of Gold Coast, Kwame Ofori Asomaning, said a stable mind brings about productivity at work so Gold Coast can not afford to miss out of the

‘You can work very well and be very productive when there is peace at home so we at Gold Coast want to achieve the two” he indicated.

He noted that for many of them, it had always been about work, and that was the time for them to burn some calories, rejuvenate their bodies, something they would continue doing.

For his part the General Manager for Gold Coast Nana Boakye Mensah urged employers to pay particular attention to the health and well being of their staff.

Research has shown that about 77% of people in offices across the country are regularly experiencing physical malfunctions caused by stress.

In addition, it had also been recorded that people were not doing anything to benefit their health within their office and work was becoming a physically and mentally grueling task.

Nana Boakye revealed the ‘Family Day Out’ would be replicated at all their eighteen (18) branches countrywide. “Even in Elmina when we are doing our Annual Management Review, we always dedicate Saturdays for families to come together”, he reminisced.

There were bouncing castles for children, basketball games, dancing competitions, Oware, ludo and football.

For football, the Old Men United beat the Young Men United 5-1.

Gold Coast is an investment-banking firm, specialized in Fund Management, Capital and Money Market, Asset Management, Equity Market Research, Pension Advisory and Brokerage Services in the financial markets in Ghana. Gold Coast has consistently created wealth for cherished clients over the past 25 years and currently has the largest funds under management in Ghana.

–

Source: Groupe Nduom