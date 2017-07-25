EC dispute: Nana Addo must act now – GII

Linda Ofori Kwafo, Executive Director of GII

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has challenged President Akufo Addo to publicly state how he intends to handle the petition against the head of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.

Per the constitution, the President is supposed to forward such an impeachment petition to the Judicial Council, headed by the Chief Justice, which has the responsibility of finding grounds of stated misbehavior, incompetence or inability to perform her functions.

Several days after the presidency received the petition, there’s no communication yet on the matter.

Speaking to Citi News, the Executive Director of GII, Linda Ofori Kwafo said given the public interest in the matter, the President must act soon.

“I think it is about time that Ghanaians get to know exactly what steps the President intends to take because if you make reference to Article 146 of the 1992 constitution, we know that when the President receives petitions of this nature, there is the right procedure for him to follow and till date, if we have not heard anything from the office of the President , we in the Civil Society Organisations, concerned about these issues are a bit worried. I think we should get to hear from him as soon as practicable so we know which direction to take, ” she said.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has been in the news after some employees of the Commission petitioned the President to remove their Chairperson, Charlotte Osei.

This compelled Madam Osei to respond to allegations against her in a 15 page response in which she made some damning counter allegations against the Deputy Chair of Operations, Amadu Sulley and her Deputy , Georgina Opoku Amankwa among others.

Among the allegations included a claim that Amadu Sulley bagged some GHC 6 million from political parties.

A deputy Chairperson of the commission in-charge of Corporate Services, Georgina Opoku Amankwah in countering Ms Osei’s allegations said her boss is unfit to head the EC.

“In my view, the chairperson rather lacks the requisite managerial skills in public administration. This needs no elucidation since the current leadership style is publicly evident,” Mrs. Amankwah stated in a 25-point response to the Council of State concerning claims of corruption and recalcitrance made against her.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

