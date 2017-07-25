BigJulyGetAway: Participants enjoy cruise on Indian Ocean [Photos]

Participants of Citi FM’s “Big July Get Away” on Tuesday had the experience of their lifetime cruising on the beautiful Indian Ocean.

The trip which began on Sunday saw 38 participants fly from Accra to Mauritius via South Africa.

They are currently lodging at the plush Ravenela Attitude hotel where they will spend four nights.

While there, the participants will embark on tours of some other scenic places in Mauritius.

The team will, after four nights at Mauritius, fly to South Africa to tour some more exciting places in that country.

The trip will end on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

BigJulyGetAway is a Citi FM initiative in partnership with South African Airways.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana