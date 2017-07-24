Traditional medicine practitioners urged to register businesses

File Photo

Traditional medicine practitioners have been urged to register and renew their licenses to ensure lawful operations of their businesses.

They must also uphold standards to help build confidence in their careers and ensure respect and acceptance on the international market.

Mallam Kofi Sumaila, a member of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, under the Ministry of Health (MOH), said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tinkong in the Akuapem North Municipality.

He noted that standards were critical to promote the health and safety of their clients as well as preserve the environment.

In response to queries that his herbal centre was operating without license, Mallam Sumaila pulled out documents showing that the centre has been licensed as an Alternative Healthcare Facility/Premises, in compliance with the Traditional Medicine Practice Act 2000 (Act 575).

The documents show the centre has also been registered with the Registrar General’s Department with a certificate to commence business.

Mallam Sumaila said the activities of traditional medicine practitioners were prone to inspections and enforcement by statutory regulatory agencies under the MOH, mandated to supervise the affairs of wellness centres.

He said, in line with this, he ensured that he maintained high levels of standards in order not to fall foul of the law.

“Our product must undergo rigorous scientific analysis and endorsed by the Food and Drugs Authority as food supplements approved for sale to the general public”.

The 78-year-old traditional healer said if all the stakeholders abided by the ethics of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council the wrong perception about their herbal centres would change.

Mallam Sumaila tasked traditional healers to endeavour to use their profession to accelerate change and development and be role models who could inculcate moral values into their clients.

–

Source: GNA