Mugabe gives sister-in-law $60,000 birthday gift

It says that the gift was to thank Junior Gumbochuma, who is the first lady’s eldest sister, for helping to Mr Mugabe’s children.

Mrs Gumbochuma is a pastor and the Herald reports that the president used the opportunity of her birthday celebrations to criticise Pentecostal preachers who make money from their congregants by stage-managing miracles.

Zimbabwe’s economy is currently struggling to grow and the country is experiencing a cash shortage as there are not enough dollar notes, one of the currencies used in the country, are in circulation.

–

Source: BBC