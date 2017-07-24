Mugabe gives sister-in-law $60,000 birthday gift

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has given his sister-in-law $60,000 (£46,000) as a birthday gift, the state-owned Herald newspaper reports.
It says that the gift was to thank Junior Gumbochuma, who is the first lady’s eldest sister, for helping to Mr Mugabe’s children.
Mrs Gumbochuma is a pastor and the Herald reports that the president used the opportunity of her birthday celebrations to criticise Pentecostal preachers who make money from their congregants by stage-managing miracles.
Zimbabwe’s economy is currently struggling to grow and the country is experiencing a cash shortage as there are not enough dollar notes, one of the currencies used in the country, are in circulation.
–
Source: BBC