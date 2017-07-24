CID storms Kwabena Donkor’s home for ‘AMERI deal evidence’

Dr. Kwabena Donkor

The former Minister for Power, Kwabena Donkor, had his home subjected to a thorough search by some personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police on Monday morning.

The personnel were on a mission to retrieve evidence that suggests the former minister had caused financial loss to the state as a result of his involvement in the controversial AMERI deal.

Kwabena Donkor, who confirmed the incident tosaid the personnel arrived at his home few minutes after 6:00am today [Monday].

“It was few minutes after 6…. There were 4 of them led by an Assistant Superintended of Police. They showed me a warrant obtained from a circuit court and said I was a suspect for having caused financial loss to the state and so they should come and search my premises, retrieve my laptop and other electronic devices.”

“The officers were very professional and they were here for about 2 hours,” he said.

The John Mahama administration in 2015, agreed to rent the 300MW of emergency power from AMERI at the peak of the country’s power crisis. The decision was taken when Mr. Donkor was Power Minister.

The cost of the deal was $510m, and received parliamentary approval on 20th March, 2015. However, it emerged that the country had been shortchanged by the company, acccording to the NPP government.

The reports said the government had paid in excess of $150m, but state officials of the Mahama government disagreed.

The New Patriotic Party government which assumed office said it would look into the matter.

The Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, later constituted a committee led by lawyer Philip Addison to investigate the matter that ended in controversy, as it emerged that the committee had seemingly entangled itself in a possible conflict of interest position by accepting sponsorship from AMERI to travel and stay in Dubai for some days as it investigated them [AMERI].

Investigations are still ongoing.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana