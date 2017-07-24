GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

#BigJulyGetAway participants arrive in Mauritius [Photos]

July 24, 2017

bigjulygetaway-arrival-7

Patrons of the maiden edition of Citi FM‘s holiday trip to Mauritius and South Africa, dubbed the ‘BigJulyGetAway’, have arrived in Mauritius to begin a 4-day exciting tour experience.

bigjulygetaway-arrival-6

The 40 participants set off from Accra on Sunday, July 23, 2017. They landed at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, before transiting to Mauritius.

bigjulygetaway-arrival-5

While in Mauritius, they will camp at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel.

bigjulygetaway-arrival-9
They will later on in the week, tour North and South Catamaran, and as also participate in some exciting water sports.
bigjulygetaway-arrival-8

The team will later return to Johannesburg where they will visit some tourist sites before returning to Accra on July 30.

The #BigJulyGetAway, is a leisure travel experience to Port Louis and Johannesburg in Mauritius and South Africa respectively.

bigjulygetaway-arrival-1

The one-week leisure trip seeks to broaden the knowledge base of Ghanaian tourists with regards to the historical experiences of the two countries.

bigjulygetaway-arrival-4

Citi FM has often set the pace with a number of such trips to some local and international destinations in recent years.

In 2016, the station’s ‘Robben Island Experience’ saw some staff and listeners head to South Africa for a brilliant experience.

bigjulygetaway-arrival-3

The Heritage Caravanwhich usually takes off in March every year, also takes tour lovers to scenic and historical sites in the ten regions of Ghana.

bigjulygetaway-arrival-2

This year, 2017, the station also organised the Hello Kigali tour, which afforded participants from Ghana’s business community a lifetime opportunity to learn the success story of Rwanda.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

