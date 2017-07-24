BigJulyGetAway participants arrive in Mauritius [Photos]

Patrons of the maiden edition of Citi FM‘s holiday trip to Mauritius and South Africa, dubbed the ‘BigJulyGetAway’, have arrived in Mauritius to begin a 4-day exciting tour experience.

The 40 participants set off from Accra on Sunday, July 23, 2017. They landed at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, before transiting to Mauritius.

While in Mauritius, they will camp at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel.



They will later on in the week, tour North and South Catamaran, and as also participate in some exciting water sports.



The team will later return to Johannesburg where they will visit some tourist sites before returning to Accra on July 30.

The #BigJulyGetAway, is a leisure travel experience to Port Louis and Johannesburg in Mauritius and South Africa respectively.

The one-week leisure trip seeks to broaden the knowledge base of Ghanaian tourists with regards to the historical experiences of the two countries.

Citi FM has often set the pace with a number of such trips to some local and international destinations in recent years.

In 2016, the station’s ‘Robben Island Experience’ saw some staff and listeners head to South Africa for a brilliant experience.

The Heritage Caravan, which usually takes off in March every year, also takes tour lovers to scenic and historical sites in the ten regions of Ghana.

This year, 2017, the station also organised the Hello Kigali tour, which afforded participants from Ghana’s business community a lifetime opportunity to learn the success story of Rwanda.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana