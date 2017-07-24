Atik Mohammed’s suspension unlawful – Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah

The National Chairman of the People’s National Chairman (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has said the party’s decision to suspend the General Secretary of the party, Atik Mohammed is unlawful.

Atik Mohammed was suspended indefinitely over the weekend, following some alleged derogatory comments he made against former PNC Flagbearer, Dr. Edward Mahama.

Speaking to, Mr. Mornah said plans are underway to organize another NEC meeting to discuss the development.

“There is travesty of justice. I think our constitution was turned on its head. As National Chairman, I cannot supervise over blatant abuse of our constitution, and in particular that of the National Executive Committee. I have sought some opinion particularly from the drafters of our constitution, and from the legal committee of our constitution, and they are advising that I should call a National Executive Committee meeting to do the appropriate thing. There was no complaint at any moment.”

“I called for the NEC, and it was a pre-item agenda, and as part of it, I stated clearly that, we were going to ensure that we discuss issues pertaining to recent happening such as Edward Mahama being appointed as Ambassador at large , I was really scandalized when I heard the news, and I think that I cannot accept that the General Secretary is on suspension.”

Atik Mohammed had however rubbished his suspension, saying he was still at post.

But the Communications Director for the PNC, Emmanuel Wilson, is insisting Atik Mohammed has been suspended.

“The National Executive Council is the second highest decision body, and if National Executive Council makes a decision, the only body that can overturn that decision is NEC itself or congress. Aside that, no individual in the party can overturn the decision and as far as the decision of NEC is concerned, and per the meeting we had on Saturday, the former General Secretary is no more a General Secretary. He has been suspended indefinitely and we have an acting general secretary in the person Jacob Amoako,” Mr. Wilson explained.

“This is not the first time; this reaction is expected. What didn’t Kwabena Agyepong of NPP say? What didn’t Akomfreh of CPP say when they were suspended? It is his right to talk so anyone can talk. It is when he comes to the office and he gets access to his office as General Secretary then he is allowed to play his role. If you are not allowed to play your role as General Secretary and you keep going around telling everyone you are the General Secretary it is easier said than done.”

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana