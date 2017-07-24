Armed Forces worried over influx of ‘fake soldiers’

The Ghana Armed Forces has said it is alarmed at the number of imposters using the identities of some of its senior officers to commit some crimes.

According to them, some individuals are using the names and pictures of some senior Army officers to unlawfully solicit funds from the public with the promise to enlist them into the army.

Speaking to Citi News, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col. Aggrey-Quarshie, said, the military police are following up on some leads to arrest the perpetrators.

“Currently, we are following some leads, about 4 different leads. Our worry is that, a lot of people continue to fall victim to these fraudsters….It is becoming one too many; and we just want the public to understand that no senior officer will go on social media and try to solicit funds from people to assist them to recruit them,” he said.

The Police has on separate occasions arrested and prosecuted persons who have defrauded unsuspecting Ghanaians under the pretext of getting them jobs in the army.

In 2015, a 32-year-old man was fined for defrauding two drivers of GHs24,200.

The suspect claimed that he was a senior officer at the Achiase Jungle Warfare School, and promised the suspects he would get them recruited to the military.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana