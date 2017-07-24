Ajumako chiefs thank Nana Addo for adb MD’s appointment

Chiefs from the five paramountcies of the Ajumako Enyan-Essiam traditional area in the Central Region, have expressed gratitude to the President for the appointment of Dr. John Kofi Mensah, a native of the area, as the Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (adb).

The chiefs believe their son has the requisite skills and competence to transform the bank.

Addressing the press today [Monday], Omanhen of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Kwame Akosua X, indicated that, Dr. John Kofi Mensah has the total support of the residents of the area, as he takes on the new national assignment as MD for Agricultural Development Bank.



“We wish to state that, this press conference is the brainchild of all the five (5) Paramouncies of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam traditional area supported by all our respective sub chiefs of the district.

This is to say that, as chiefs and representatives of the people at the traditional governance level, this press conference is a representation of the thoughts and wishes of the good people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam, both home and abroad.”

They said “One of the underlying principles of democracy, if not the greatest, is elections. Elections of competent individuals to manage the resources of the state for the ultimate benefit of the citizens “….to whose name and whose welfare the powers of government are to be exercised….” Article 70 clause 1 of the constitution of the Republic of Ghana, confers on the President, powers to appoint and in some instances – in consultation with the Council of State – accomplished and distinguished individuals who will bring to the governance table the needed skills and experiences in pursuit and fulfillment of government policies and programs.

“It is in the light of the above constitutional provision, Ladies and Gentlemen, and in the discharge of same that the President of the Republic of Ghana on the 14th day of July, 2017 nominated for appointment an illustrious son of our land, Dr. John Kofi Mensah as the Managing Director of the Agriculture Development Bank. Dr. John Kofi Mensah is an accomplished banker with over 25 years of working experience. As a Director of the Enyan Denkyira Rural Bank Ltd his expertise and technical advise over the years has seen the bank growing from strength to strength.”

According to them, Dr. Kofi Mensah’s contribution to the socio-economic development of the district has been immense.

“His contributions have cut across all the social spectrum of the district from education to health. We have followed with admiration the meticulous rise of this illustrious son of our land in the financial and banking sector and we are highly confident that his nomination for subsequent appointment to head the Agriculture Development Bank will bring the desired impact on the operations of the bank. Our main purpose for this program is to let it be known to all, that the chiefs and people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam district are eternally grateful to the President – His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wish to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to him for the honor done us by nominating for appointing an illustrious son of our land. ”

They expressed the hope that the government will put the central region high on its agenda to offer them their fair share of the national cake.

“We do not deem this as just an honour to our district but we deem it an honour for the entire Central Region. We are assured by this nomination for appointment that indeed His Excellency has the region at heart and in the coming days and months our region shall see more of such nominations.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana