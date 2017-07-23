We support Edward Mahama’s ambassadorial appointment – PNC

Dr. Edward Mahama,

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has said it supports the appointment of the party’s Flagbearer, Dr. Edward Mahama as Ambassador-at-large by the NPP government.

This is despite opposition by senior members of the PNC over the appointment.

Dr. Edward Mahama, a five time Flagbearer of the PNC was named Ambassador-at-Large by President Akufo-Addo a few weeks ago.

However, some officials of the party, including National Chairman, Bernard Mornah expressed their reservations about the appointment, suggesting that it would limit his objectivity on national issues.

Bernard Mornah also stated that Dr. Mahama had violated his own principles, having reportedly opposed the appointments of other party members by previous governments, a claim the former flagbearer had categorically denied.

But the party generally seems to be taking a different stance on the development, as it has congratulated Mr. Mahama for the appointment.

A statement signed by Director of Communications and Spokesperson for the PNC, Emmanuel Wison said: “NEC congratulates and supports H. E. Dr. Edward N Mahama on his appointment as Ambassador at Large, by the President of the Republic of Ghana.”

The statement also confirmed the suspension of Atik Mohammed’s suspension, adding that “his deputy, Mr. Jacob Amoako should take over.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

