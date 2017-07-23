Isaac Dogboe defends Super Bantamweight title with TKO win

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe successfully defended his World Boxing Organisation, (WBO), International Super Bantamweight belt against the former world title challenger Javier Chacon at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday night

Dogboe recorded a 7th round Technical Knock Out, (TKO), over his Argentine challenger Javier Nicolas Chacon final eliminator.

Chacon who received a lot of punishment from the undefeated young Ghanaian boxer threw in the towel before the start of the round 7 when he failed to respond to the bell for the 7th Round with a purported broken wrist.



From the exchanges, Chacon would best be remembered for his brief antics trying all he could to let everyone know that he was not hurt by Dogboe’s sharp shots to the head and body.



On the other hand, Dogboe who was fighting in front of his countrymen at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra, was splendid from the first round through the sixth throwing punches and jabs to win all the six rounds of the bout.



The 22-year-old sustained pressure on his older opponent and opened a cut on top of Chacon’s left eye that bled the rest of the fight.



Dogboe thus extended his fight record to 17-0, with Chacon at 30 bouts, four losses and a draw.



Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who was the special guest, stayed throughout the night to witness the undercuts and three other bouts that took place after the main event.



Also at the ringside to support and pepped up Dogboe for the fight, was a three-time world boxing champion, Prof. Azumah Nelson.



An excited Dogboe had virtually everyone to thank for, including his vanquished opponent.



Isaac Dogboe is a Ghanaian professional boxer in the Bantamweight division, who fought for Ghana at the age of 17 during the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.



The fight, which was organised by Rising Star Promotions, is Dogboe’s first defence of his title won in Auckland, New Zealand last year.



The bout was officiated by a renowned American referee Tony Weeks.

–



Source: GBC