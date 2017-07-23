‘I’m still at post’ – PNC’s Atik Mohammed insists

Atik Mohammed

The suspended General Secretary of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Atik Mohammed is insisting he is still at post.

The National Executive Committee of the party suspended Atik after a meeting on Saturday

Mr. Atik, who is insisting he has not been suspended, described moves to get him out of office as illegal.

“I’m still the General Secretary of the People’s National Convention until we go to Congress. There is even confusion in what people are communicating. Some said I’ve been suspended for my misbehavior towards the appointment of Mr. Mahama which we did not even get the opportunity to discuss.

“In anyway what do they mean by misbehavior towards his appointment and for which reason some group of people will sit there and say they are handing me a suspension . They do not have that competence so I will treat it as the joke that it deserves and continue to perform my duties,” Atik Mohammed said.

Atik Mohammed had called for the resignation of Dr Mahama from the party as he had shown ‘bad judgement’ in accepting the position.

He is quoted as having said that the party could “not even be sure where [Dr Mahama’s] loyalty is anymore . . . he cannot continue, in my opinion, to be the leader of the party.”

Dr. Edward Mahama, who has been flagbearer of the PNC five times, was named Ambassador-at-Largeby President Akufo-Addo a few weeks ago.

However, some officials of the party, including National Chairman, Bernard Mornah expressed their reservations about the appointment suggesting that it would limit his objectivity on national issues.

Bernard Mornah also stated that Dr Mahama had violated his own principles, having reportedly opposed the appointments of other party members by previous governments, a claim the former flagbearer has categorically denied.

“Edward Mahama had refused to become vice president of Ghana; he also refused a health Minister position before. He had led and supervised the suspension of party members who did not allow their appointment to come to the party before they were appointed into other positions like Mallam Issah,” he told Citi News.

“Even Thomas Atiga, the Ashanti Regional Secretary then who went to support Patricia Agyei’s candidature in the Asawase by-election were all dismissed because Dr. Mahama won’t countenance it. And those other individuals who went their way, he considered that as poaching of our members. And we have been lampooned together including Ambrose Dery among others.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

