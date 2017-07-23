BigJulyGetAway: Participants set off for Port Louis, Joburg today

Ghana’s refreshing lifestyle dial and tourism-inclined radio station, Citi FM, will today, July 23 set off, with some of its discerning listeners, for Mauritius and Johannesburg on a tour of the two countries.

Dubbed the #BigJulyGetAway, the trip is a leisure travel experience to Port Louis and Johannesburg in Mauritius, and South Africa respectively, and will end on 30th July 2017.

The one-week leisure trip seeks to broaden the knowledge base of Ghanaian tourists with regards to the historical experiences of the two countries.

Citi FM has often set the pace with a number of such trips to some local and international destinations in recent years.

In 2016, the station’s ‘Robben Island Experience’ saw some staff and listeners head to South Africa for a brilliant experience.

The Heritage Caravan, which usually takes off in March every year, also takes tour lovers to scenic and historical sites in the ten regions of Ghana.

This year, 2017, the station also organised the Hello Kigali tour which afforded participants from Ghana’s business community a lifetime opportunity to learn the success story of Rwanda.

A Client Service Executive at Citi FM, Ranstina Yankey, explained the unique tourism experiences that patrons will be exposed to in South Africa and Mauritius.

“Last year (2016), our first International trip was dubbed Robben Island Experience where we took participants to Cape Town in South Africa. This year (2017) in January, we took business people and interested participants to Kigali to learn the success story of the country, Rwanda. This July we have what we call #BigJulyGetAway. It’s two destinations for the price of one—taking participants to Mauritius and South Africa. We have close to 40 people joining us to Mauritius and South Africa and the excitement is a lot.”

“We are looking forward to an exciting trip this year, something big, something special from your number one station, Citi FM,” she added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

