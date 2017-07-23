Absence of University Council stalled progress – UG Vice Chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, has expressed his happiness at the news of the inauguration of the Governing Councils for the University.

A 16-member Council for the University of Ghana was inaugurated on Thursday to govern the affairs of the school.

The Council, which will be chaired by Prof. Yaw Twumasi was inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

According to Professor Oduro Owusu, “the absence of a Council has meant that many decisions and initiatives at the University have had to be placed on hold.”

He added that "I look forward to the inauguration of the new Council, and to working with members to move the University forward."





Prof. Owusu said this during the University of Ghana's College of Humanities Undergraduate Congregation at the weekend.



He said 3,858 students were to graduate on Friday and Saturday at various levels from all the four Colleges of the University of Ghana.



This is made up of 1,148 at the Postgraduate, 2,449 at the Bachelor, and 261 at the Diploma levels respectively.



Prof Owusu challenged the graduating students to raise the bar of excellence and to be team players wherever they find themselves.



The Chief Operating Officer, and co-founder of Ghana Home Loans, Kojo Addo-Kufuor, urged the graduates to set ambitious goals as they follow their passion to fulfill their desired purpose in life.



He advised them to start saving towards their pension and not to wait until they are nearing the retirement age.



Mr. Addo-Kufuor, who was the guest speaker at the event, told the graduates to consider every job opportunity as an entry point into their desired career.



Mr. David Agyeman-Duah, the Valedictorian, urged his colleague graduates to go into the world and take up entrepreneurship.





Source: GNA