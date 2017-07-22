PNC suspends General Secretary Atik Mohammed

Atik Mohammed

The People’s National Congress (PNC) has suspended its General Secretary, Atik Mohammed for derogatory comments made about the party’s flagbearer in the 2016 elections, Dr. Edward Mahama.

Senior members of the PNC had expressed their opposition to the acceptance of the position of Ambassador-at-Large in the NPP government, by Dr. Mahama without consulting the party.

Atik Mohammed had called for the resignation of Dr Mahama from the party as he had shown ‘bad judgement’ in accepting the position.

He is quoted as having said that the party could “not even be sure where [Dr Mahama’s] loyalty is anymore . . . he cannot continue, in my opinion, to be the leader of the party.”

The National Executive Committee of the party took the decision to suspend Atik after a meeting on Saturday.

Dr. Edward Mahama, who has been flagbearer of the PNC five times, was named Ambassador-at-Large by President Akufo-Addo last week.

However, some officials of the party, including National Chairman, Bernard Mornah expressed their reservations about the appointment suggesting that it would limit his objectivity on national issues.

Bernard Mornah also stated that Dr Mahama had violated his own principles, having reportedly opposed the appointments of other party members by previous governments, a claim the former flagbearer has categorically denied.

“Edward Mahama had refused to become vice president of Ghana; he also refused a health Minister position before. He had led and supervised the suspension of party members who did not allow their appointment to come to the party before they were appointed into other positions like Mallam Issah,” he told Citi News.

“Even Thomas Atiga, the Ashanti Regional Secretary then who went to support Patricia Agyei’s candidature in the Asawase by-election were all dismissed because Dr. Mahama won’t countenance it. And those other individuals who went their way, he considered that as poaching of our members. And we have been lampooned together including Ambrose Dery among others.”

Party to decide Mahama’s fate

Bernard Mornah also revealed that the PNC would meet to decide what course of action to take on the matter, with Dr. Mahama expected to make a case in his defence.

“ I have instructed the General Secretary to call a meeting and hopefully maybe Monday, after consulting with the regional executives, we will have a meeting so we provide the opportunity for Dr. Edward Mahama to speak his mind on why there is this appointment offer and acceptance.”

However, the National Treasurer of PNC, Akane Adams, jumped to the defence of Dr. Mahama insisting that he does not require the approval of the party before he accepts the position.

“The appointing authority is solely the right of the president as enshrined in our able Constitution, therefore, who appoints and who is appointed is requisite, and the preserve of the president under any working democracy. This is not different from the appointment of Dr. Edward Mahama as Ambassador at large by his Excellency the President,” Akane said in a press statement.

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana