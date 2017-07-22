EC Deputy Chair ‘illegally’ signed over GHC40m contract – Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei, EC Chairperson

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission , Charlotte Osei has accused deputy Chairperson of the Commission of illegally signing contracts worth over GHC 40 million without her approval.

She made this revelation while responding to allegations of financial malfeasance levelled against her by employees of the EC.

“It is worth pointing out, that while the Chairperson is persistently accused of arrogance and taking unilateral decisions, there is ample evidence of extreme arrogance, ineptitude and blatant breaches of the law by the deputy Chairpersons. The Deputy Chairperson F/A has signed contracts worth over GHS40m without knowledge and authorization of the Chairperson between July-September 2015,” she said.

She further stated that “payments were also made on these contracts in excess of her approval limits and again, without the knowledge and authorization of the Chairperson.”

This, according to the EC Chairperson is “illegal, criminal and a breach of the policies of the Commission and the laws of Ghana.”

She indicated that the “supporting documents would be submitted to the relevant investigative agencies for their further action.”

No case of fraud , abuse against me

Mrs. Osei in her response, also pointed out among others that allegations against her were unfounded , saying “there is clearly, no established case of fraud or abuse of office made against the Chairperson. The public purse, should be, and must be protected even at the EC.”

“The role of the EC is to enable the citizens to participate in free and fair elections – it has and will always remain the guiding principle of the Chairperson. It is only those that are eager to subvert the law and engage in illegal actions that will not support this mandate in its implementation and vision of creating a World Class Electoral Commission,” she added.

The employees have accused Mrs. Osei of corruption, breaching public procurement regulations and disregarding administrative procedures in her management of the electoral body.

They therefore petitioned the President to dismiss her.

I’ll sue aggrieved EC employees

On Thursday, Charlotte Osei revealed she would take legal action against the aggrieved employees seeking her removal.

She said the petitioners made unsubstantiated claims to damage her reputation.

In a letter written by her lawyers, to the lawyer of the petitioners, she demanded the list of the names of workers who had made the claims for her removal.

She said this was “to enable us commence legal action against them for the defamatory statements contained in their petition.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

