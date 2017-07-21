Regional Maritime University signs MOU with Höegh LNG

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Höegh LNG, a major player in the LNG segment of the maritime industry, for the support and maritime capacity development for both RMU and Ghanaian seafarers. Quantum Power Ghana is also party to the MoU, which was signed 16 June 2017.

Höegh LNG is one of the world’s leading providers of floating liquid natural gas (LNG) infrastructure services.

Using a new, purpose built Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) provided by Hoegh LNG, Quantum Power intends to construct, own and operate a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal facility offshore Tema.

Höegh LNG intends to actively work with the University to increase the competence of Ghanaian seafarers, RMU lecturers, Ghanaian pilots and tug masters and to build Ghanaian ability to safely and efficiently operate and handle advanced gas carriers.

LNG wants to assist Ghana develops its own capacity to handle LNG installations.

The company has a substantial track record in building maritime LNG capacity in other countries in which it operates FSRU vessels, and will draw on that experience to the benefit of Ghana once the FSRU has been deployed here.

Representing RMU for the signing of the MOU was the Vice Chancellor, Professor Elvis Nyarko.

Hoegh LNG was represented by Mr. Oeyvind Staerk of Höegh LNG AS, the Norwegian management company of Höegh LNG, while Quantum Power Ghana was represented by Mr. Ruben Atekpe.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana