MP petitions Roads Minister for extra footbridges on N1 highway

A footbridge on N1 highway

In an effort to curb the rampant spate of accidents on the N1 highway, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah has petitioned the Ministry of Roads and Highways for more footbridges on the highway.

According to the Police, since it’s commissioning, over 200 pedestrians have died, majority of who were knocked down by speeding vehicles.

Speaking to Citi News, Patrick Boamah underscored the urgent need for more footbridges and underpass to be provided on the highway.

“If you look at the statistics it is very worrying and over 300 people losing their lives. I’ve had countless media engagement on this issue; I’ve asked ministers of state questions on this issue but to no avail. The NPP has come to rule this nation, I’m a member of the NPP and I don’t want anyone to feel that I was doing these things because NDC was in power, no. I will continue to advocate for footbridges, flyovers, underpasses and good measures to prevent the happenings on the N1,” he added.

Patrick Boamah in the petition to prayed the Roads Ministry to fast track the construction of the footbridges.

He said the Police MTTU division has recorded about 5,460 accidents on the road six years after its completion.

“These past years in office I have sent appeals to government for the construction of footbridges that are disability friendly on the highway in 2014, Government assured that there were plans in place to construct additional footbridges on the accident-prone highway to ensure the safety of pedestrians. However, these calls and assurances never materialized as the highway continues to record very alarming numbers of casualties and accidents I would therefore be appreciative if your office could consider the construction of additional disability friendly footbridges situated at the most busiest parts of the highways to curb the frequency of accidents on the road,” he added in the petition.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

