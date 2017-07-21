GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

Ghanaian schools hail Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge

July 21, 2017

literacy-challenge-2_800x449

Some schools in Accra say they are excited over Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge which seeks to enhance Ghana’s educational system.

Some pupils and head-teachers of schools the Literacy Challenge team visited were full of praise for Citi FM describing the initiative as laudable.

literacy-challenge-8_800x449 literacy-challenge-6_800x533 literacy-challenge-5_800x533

Citi FM on Wednesday launched the “Literacy Challenge” to recognize exceptional basic school students from the various Junior High School in the country through essay writing, aptitude test and quiz competition.

The overall winner will take home a whooping GHc10, 000.

literacy-challenge-4_800x449 literacy-challenge-3_800x449 literacy-challenge-22_800x449 literacy-challenge-21_800x449 literacy-challenge-20_800x449

Some students from the Christ the King, 37 Military Hospital and Ministry of Health basic schools the Literacy Challenge team visited promised to put in their best to win the competition.

“I am going to take part in this programme because it is going to help me a lot. I’m going to share my views on how to make Accra clean and when I win; I’m going to use the money to further my education,” a student said.

literacy-challenge-18_800x449 literacy-challenge-17_800x449 literacy-challenge-16_800x449 literacy-challenge-15_800x449 literacy-challenge-14_800x449

Another student said “I think it is great because it will give me and other people like me the chance to express themselves and the chance for the nation to know that we are here not just to study and grow up but also help the country to become a better place.”

Heads of the schools visited were not also left out in the excitement.

They wholly endorsed the challenge urging their students to fully participate.

literacy-challenge-15_800x449 literacy-challenge-14_800x449 literacy-challenge-13_800x449 literacy-challenge-12_800x449 literacy-challenge-11_800x449 literacy-challenge-10_800x449 literacy-challenge-9_800x449

“I am so excited having included the 37 Military basic school in the contest. Looking at my children, I know that they will do well and will be put on the limelight with their performances.”

“It will give them the exposure; it will also keep them very active. Most of them explore, so they will go further to explore a lot of things to help them write a well-informed essay and proceed further to the rest of the stages in the competition,” another headmaster added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Minna Dablu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Tagged with:

© Copyright 2017 | citifmonline.com | All Rights Reserved.