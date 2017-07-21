Charlotte Osei to be hauled before Parliament

Charlotte Osei, EC Chairperson

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei is expected to be hauled before Parliament next week.

Her appearance before the House is to answer questions on how much was collected from the media for accreditation to cover the just ended elections.

She is also expected to tell the House how much the Commission accrued from the fees for replacement of Voter ID cards and how those funds were used.

The Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu told Citi FM the EC Chairperson is expected to come before the House next week.

“We have scheduled the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) will attend to the House and the committee of the whole to brief parliament on the total amount collected from media representatives for covering the 2016 general elections as well as the replacement of lost or misplaced voters ID card and how that amounts have been applied.”

The EC ahead of the 2016 general elections announced that it would charge journalists who wished to cover the elections, GHC 10 each.

The Communications Director at the EC, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu explained that the fees would be paid during collection of accreditation tags.

That was the first time the media was charged for accreditation since Ghana commenced multi-party democratic elections in 1992.

A group known as the International Standard Journalists Association challenged the decision in court but lost.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana