Bunso drivers demonstrate over rampant accidents 

Residents and Drivers at Bunso in the Eastern Region on Friday demonstrated over the rampant road accidents at Bunso junction close to the popular Linda Dor Rest stop.

They are frustrated at the rate at which lives are being lost and properties destroyed at that section of the road.

They have however threatened to block the road if the Ghana Highway Authority does not move in to check the situation.

Chairman of the Bunso Drivers Union, Anthony Klutse speaking to Citi News said several efforts to have the situation check have been unsuccessful.

“They have turned the roundabout to a T-junction. For close to eight years now the situation has been like this. Vehicles from Tamale and Niger use this road on their way to Somanya, Aflao, among others. People are knocked down here every day. The highway authority and police commanders have all been here to see what is happening. “

“We told them about the lack of road markings and the absence of speed ramps to check the speeding by drivers. We are demonstrating today to show our displeasure. We are giving them something if they don’t come and fix this problem we will block this road,” he added.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana