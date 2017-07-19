GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

WAEC releases 2017 WASSCE provisional results

July 19, 2017

File photo

The West African Examination Council has released provisional results of the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to WAEC, this year’s figures show a slight improvement of last year’s results.

The Council in a statement on Wednesday and signed by Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, said while it is working at dispatching the results to various schools students could also access their results online via the WAEC website.

WAEC said for English Language, 155,077, representing 54.06% obtained between A1 and C6 while 73,409 (25.59%) had between D7 and E8 while 58, 351, representing 20.35%, had F9.

For Mathematics WAEC stated that 122,450 (42.73%) had A1-C6 while 106, 024 (37%) had D7-E8 and a total of 58,070 (20.27%) had F9.

In Integrated Science, 125,204 (43.66%) passed (A1-C6) while 84851 (29.59%) obtained D7-E8.

About 26.75%, translating to 76,693 failed (F9) in Integrated Science.

According to WAEC, 67,078 failed in Social Studies while 149, 806 passed (A1-C6). 69,795 obtained between D7 and E8.

WAEC further noted that the entire results of candidates from 185 schools have been withheld, pending conclusion of investigations into malpractices detected during and after the examinations.

“Results of candidates from 31 out of the 185 schools were detected with the Item Differentia profile (IDP) software, which showed cheating in the objective tests,” the statement added.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

