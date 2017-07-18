IGP orders nationwide seizure of unregistered motorbikes

Ag. IGP David Asante-Apeatu

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) , David Asante Apeatu has ordered a nationwide seizure of all unregistered motorbikes and vehicles.

Mr. Apeatu in a wireless message sent to all Regional Police Commands in Ghana, explained that the move has become necessary due to the increasing number of unregistered motor bikes and vehicles on the roads.

“It has been observed across the country that large number of motor bikes ply our roads without registration number plates. Similarly unregistered vehicles ply the road. This unlawful act is gradually being accepted as normal and lawful. INGPOL directs all regional commanders to conduct nationwide clamp down on all unregistered motor bikes and vehicles.”

“Those that do not have proper registration be impounded and owners prosecuted…” the memo indicated.

The memo further directed that the order is carried out “with full vigor and must be robust”.

The directive is already in force as hundreds of unregistered motorbikes were seized earlier today [Tuesday].

Those who had the proper documentation and licences were allowed to go while the unregistered motorbikes were seized. Their owners have also been booked for prosecution.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana