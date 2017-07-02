Parts of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have been flooded following a three hour downpour on Sunday evening.

Some affected areas include Aboabo, Asebi Junction and Asokore Mampong.

The Aboabo stream known as Pelele has also been flooded and residents in the area are currently struggling to use the foot bridge on the stream.

Flooding in the area in 2015 destroyed a lot of properties while some five persons lost their lives.

Former President John Dramani Mahama at the time promised to reconstruct the foot bridge into a bigger size.

He also promised to ensure that the Pelele stream was dredged to forestall the perennial flooding challenges in the area.

Although the dredging took place, it was later stopped.

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly also demolished about 30 wooden structures built on water ways to prevent flooding in the area but this new development suggests that the measures adopted have really not been effective in tackling flooding within the said areas.

In a related development, a football match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports in Kumais was brought to an abrupt end following the downpour which made the pitch difficult to play on.

The match dubbed the President’s Cup was however postponed to the next day for the game to continue.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana