The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged Ghanaian Muslims to stay away from persons who disguise themselves with religion to perpetuate acts of extremism.

“I believe that inasmuch as religion is functional and helps us to cope with the uncertainties of life, so is it dysfunctional. Religion is a double edged sword that can also be invoked for destructive purposes. Consequently I urge all Ghanaian Muslims to be weary of ideologues that may pervert a beautiful religion like Islam for selfish and destructive ends,” he added.

Speaking at the Eid ul Fitr celebration at the Independence square in Accra on Monday, the President further urged Muslims to strive to ensure peaceful co-existence.

The Eid celebration is a day set aside to mark the end of a 30-day fasting by Muslims, and also begins the month of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar.

President Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to explain to the Muslim community some of government’s initiatives aimed at empowering Muslims in the country.

He told them about the establishment of the Ministry of Zongos and Inner Cities Development, which he was hopeful will help ensure that Muslims also enjoyed the national cake.

“We have lived our manifesto commitment to appoint first a minister responsible for Zongo and Inner Cities Development. I encourage all zongo residents and persons of inner cities to participate in this consultative forum, and contribute ideas that will enable us fashion out a blue print that will be acceptable and practicable, which will inure to the benefit of all people in zongos and inner cities,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

