The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has banned the operations of all motorized tricycles also known as ‘Mahama Camboo’ in the Bolgatanga municipality from 7:00pm to 6:00am with effect from Friday, May 26, 2017.

According to REGSEC, the motorized tricycles usually registered for private use are being largely operated on commercial basis by under-aged people without license.

REGSEC also noted that, most operators of the tricycles driven with impunity without recourse to traffic regulations.

The council also uncovered reported cases of duplication of motor-cycle registration numbers under investigations by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

In a press statement issue by secretary of REGSEC, Alhaji Abdulai Abubakar disclosed that, the ban was necessary to secure the safety of lives and property in the municipality.

“The council has weighed the possibility of banning the use of tricycles in the Bolgatanga Municipality between 7:00pm and 6:00am each day for a month effected Friday, May 26, 2017.

The Bolgatanga municipal assembly has also been impressed to invoke sanctions on drivers and vehicle owners who park wrongly in the township particularly major trunk roads and artillery roads.

The Council will be left with no option but to fully implement planned sanctions against offenders, if the current trend of events continues.”

Upper East Regional police commander DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dadjoe said the directive which will be fully implemented to the latter, should not be seen as witch hunting but for the security and safety of all residents.

“We have the men to fully implement the ban effective 26th May, 2017 and any offender will be arrested and prosecuted. Also even those who will be riding these tricycles on the roads of the municipality without riding license will be arrested and prosecuted.”

But Secretary of tricycle riders’ association Mr. Salifu Baba Yahaya appelaed to REGSEC to reconsider the ban from 9:00pm to 6:00am, adding that, the current ban will have dire implications on commuters’ especially traders in the night.

“These tricycle businesses have come to help we the youth because not all of us can go to school and this is what we do to survive. We agree that, some of the riders are minors, some don’t have license and others don’t also obey traffic regulations. We are also aware that, the tricycles were registered for private use but actually we are using them on commercial basis.”

“We think the police should enforce the law by arresting and prosecuting those minor riding the tricycles and those without riding license but not ban us from operating from 7:00pm to 6:00am that is unfair. Again, there should instruct us (tricycle operators) to re-register the tricycles for commercial use but not to ban us from operating.”

Mr. Yahaya said, an emergency meeting will be convened to discuss the ban and subsequently write to the Regional Security Council to reconsider their decision.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana